3,772 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $940,354,000 after acquiring an additional 659,942 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,963,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $464,751,000 after purchasing an additional 236,305 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,998,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $304,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,051 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,986,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $332,808,000 after buying an additional 76,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,542,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $303,141,000 after buying an additional 46,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.85.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 250,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,654,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

