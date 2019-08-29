36,557 Shares in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Acquired by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,557 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,121,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,786,000 after buying an additional 239,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 167,430 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,435,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,338,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 300,499 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,139,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 65,924 shares during the period.

MDRX traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $14.97.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDRX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

