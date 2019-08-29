350 Shares in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.00. 66,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,009,965.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Surendra Babu Mandava sold 4,235 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $274,724.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,954.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,144 shares of company stock valued at $11,747,432 in the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

