$20.34 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) to post sales of $20.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.05 million to $22.16 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $12.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $79.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.08 million to $84.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $91.37 million, with estimates ranging from $82.91 million to $104.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 152.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBDC. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 171,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,674. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%.

In other Barings BDC news, Director John Switzer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,214,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,051,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 152,229 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 385,563 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,318,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.