$17.88 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) will report $17.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.73 million and the lowest is $17.41 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $14.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $68.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.88 million to $71.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $83.98 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $94.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.74 million.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.00. 5,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,046. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40.

In other news, Director Ronald Marston acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 682,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,569,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 124,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

