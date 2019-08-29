16,030 Shares in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Acquired by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Menta Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Westwood Holdings Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,473. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $254.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

