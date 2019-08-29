14,916 Shares in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Commscope by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 204,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Commscope by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 12,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Commscope by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Commscope by 5.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 35,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Commscope by 10.8% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 25,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COMM shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Commscope from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Commscope from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Commscope from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $1,279,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

