102,000 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Bought by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

BMY stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.13. 568,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,531,407. The company has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

