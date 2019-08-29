10,155 Shares in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Bought by Private Advisors LLC

Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $906,000. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.42. 31,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.14. Upwork Inc has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, major shareholder Bruce Dunlevie sold 48,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $721,852.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $1,870,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,725,649 shares of company stock worth $26,106,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.