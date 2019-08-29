$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.92. Comerica reported earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). Comerica had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley set a $75.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,522. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average of $74.29. Comerica has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 166.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,581,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,602,000 after buying an additional 2,236,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 9,489.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Comerica by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,745,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,819 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $60,749,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,414,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,248,000 after purchasing an additional 293,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

