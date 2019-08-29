$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Total System Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $978.64 million. Total System Services posted sales of $964.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total System Services will report full-year sales of $4.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Total System Services.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.06. Total System Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen lowered Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on Total System Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of Total System Services stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.68. 29,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,406. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Total System Services has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $138.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 119.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

