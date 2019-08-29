$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

In other news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 49,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 140,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 39,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,755. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

