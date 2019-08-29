$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

STLD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.93. 1,913,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,895. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, insider Glenn Pushis bought 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,986.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,381.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell B. Rinn bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,341.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,696,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,044,000 after buying an additional 802,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,472,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,353,000 after buying an additional 309,961 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,645,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,090,000 after buying an additional 130,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,791,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,469,000 after buying an additional 47,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,770,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,190,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

