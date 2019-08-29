$0.62 EPS Expected for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.65. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

QTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,593. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

QTS stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

