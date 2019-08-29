$0.62 EPS Expected for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.65. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

QTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,593. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

QTS stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.