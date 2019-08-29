$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Lawson Products reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other news, Director Mark F. Moon acquired 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $59,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,378.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $89,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 67.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,294,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,005. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $340.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

