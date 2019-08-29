$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.95 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

NYSE KRG traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.22. 193,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,911. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 150,278.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 630,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 629,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 30.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,475,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,450,000 after purchasing an additional 580,700 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 485.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 473,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 392,458 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 297,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 167.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 271,352 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

