$0.39 EPS Expected for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,206,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,380,000 after acquiring an additional 319,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,029,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,613,000 after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,694,000 after acquiring an additional 144,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 985,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,657,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $102.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.68 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $68.47 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

