$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.14. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.42 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

In other Matador Resources news, Chairman Joseph Wm Foran purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Matthew V. Hairford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 36,734 shares of company stock valued at $552,948. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 6,195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,293 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $64,808,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 236.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,362,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,850,000 after buying an additional 2,363,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 71.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,892,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,627,000 after buying an additional 786,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $14,898,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. 1,731,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

