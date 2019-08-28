Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.81.

ZNGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Zynga from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of ZNGA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 615,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,220,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.25. Zynga has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.18 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $261,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $224,099.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,962.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,298 shares of company stock valued at $973,590. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 400,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,567,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

