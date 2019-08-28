Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.10-0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $69-71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.98 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.4–0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zuora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $13.55 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.43.

Get Zuora alerts:

ZUO stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. 1,991,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,981. Zuora has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Zuora had a negative net margin of 31.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Pressman sold 11,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $168,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $160,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,008 shares of company stock worth $489,273 in the last 90 days. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.