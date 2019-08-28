Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.4–0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.5-278 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.49 million.Zuora also updated its Q3 2020 guidance to $-0.1–0.09 EPS.

Zuora stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. 1,991,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. Zuora has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Zuora had a negative net margin of 31.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.43.

In other Zuora news, Director Jason Pressman sold 11,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $168,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $489,273. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

