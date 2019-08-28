Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,227,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,801,000 after purchasing an additional 785,088 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 107.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.79. The company had a trading volume of 581,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,592. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day moving average is $106.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $128.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $756,251.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,465,935.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,432 shares of company stock worth $5,083,246. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

