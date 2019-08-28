Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Trading Down 6.5%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 1,004,806 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 646,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 56,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 6.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.