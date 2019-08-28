Zilliqa (ZIL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.64 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $62.19 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io, Bitbns and Radar Relay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00237363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.01299563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00091879 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021908 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, UEX, FCoin, Ethfinex, DEx.top, Radar Relay, Coinone, WazirX, Kyber Network, Coinhub, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, DDEX, OOOBTC, Upbit, Bitbns, OTCBTC, Bithumb, BiteBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, Tokenomy, Huobi, Koinex, HitBTC, Hotbit, BitForex, BitMart, GOPAX, Kucoin, Korbit, IDEX and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

