ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get ZEALAND PHARMA/S alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZEAL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZEALAND PHARMA/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEAL opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $597.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.91. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. On average, analysts predict that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 3.25% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S worth $21,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZEALAND PHARMA/S (ZEAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.