Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) to “Hold”

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

SSE PLC/S stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. 6,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SSE PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

