Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) to Sell

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cerus in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Cerus in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 975,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. Cerus has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 98.69% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 16,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $82,384.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Mariner Greenman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 638,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,031. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,903 shares of company stock valued at $234,613. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,049,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after buying an additional 4,121,845 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 434.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,049,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after buying an additional 4,103,996 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,639,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,594,000 after buying an additional 898,651 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,503,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 896,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,109,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

