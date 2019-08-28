Zacks: Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $11.38 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harrow Health an industry rank of 78 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

HROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harrow Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of HROW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 1,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,422. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.06.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a net margin of 51.32% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. Analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $51,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $154,000 in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 273.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 315,209 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

