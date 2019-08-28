Zacks: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Cambridge Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $93.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cambridge Bancorp an industry rank of 177 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CATC shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.28. 671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,068. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $351.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $71.24 and a 12-month high of $92.80.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.92 million for the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 19.92%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 37,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 135,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 118,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 23.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

