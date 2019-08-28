Zacks: Analysts Set $1.75 Price Target for Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $1.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Fuel Tech an industry rank of 94 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTEK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:FTEK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,884. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. Analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 144,834 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 28,616 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

