Zacks: Analysts Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. Kodiak Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,839. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 179.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

