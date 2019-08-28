Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. Vishay Intertechnology reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vishay Intertechnology.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $685.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Cowen began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. 22,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,956. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 620.4% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.