Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.28. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.11 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBLK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,428. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.83.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.