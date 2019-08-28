Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.68. Ducommun posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.92 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Noble Financial upgraded Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sidoti cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,832.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 3,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $137,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,683.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $326,845 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter worth $5,478,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ducommun by 174.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 83,324 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Ducommun by 27.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 315,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 119.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 65,023 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ducommun by 143.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 53,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.73. 867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $477.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.80. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

