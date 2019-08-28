Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Trading 6.8% Higher

Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $6.46, 251,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 138,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

YJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Yunji in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yunji in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Yunji in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.70 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $502.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Yunji Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Yunji during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,374,000. Yiheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

About Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

