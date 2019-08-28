YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,683.55

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,683.55 and traded as low as $1,630.80. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 shares last traded at $1,645.00, with a volume of 694 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 1,290 ($16.86) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,629.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,683.55. The firm has a market cap of $488.52 million and a PE ratio of 25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.42.

In other YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 news, insider Patrick Dardis sold 12,000 shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,640 ($21.43), for a total transaction of £196,800 ($257,154.06). Also, insider Torquil Sligo-Young sold 2,000 shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £32,400 ($42,336.34). Insiders have sold a total of 21,468 shares of company stock valued at $35,018,160 in the last quarter.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

