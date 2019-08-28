Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given a $40.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) has been given a $40.00 price objective by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.86. 142,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $881.17 million and a P/E ratio of -17.91. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $80,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 168,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $4,638,487.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,244 shares of company stock worth $5,274,527. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 212.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after purchasing an additional 784,672 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.8% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 284,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 108,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 72.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 205,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $9,148,000. 29.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

