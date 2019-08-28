XTRABYTES Tops One Day Volume of $66.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and $66.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinexchange.io, and YoBit. and Waves DEX. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00248469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.01295017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020261 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00093118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

XTRABYTES can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves DEX, Coinexchange.io and and YoBit.. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.