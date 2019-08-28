XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.30 Per Share

XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of XPS opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.41 million and a PE ratio of 20.18. XPS Pensions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 178.50 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.23.

In other news, insider Ben Bramhall bought 27,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £29,917.80 ($39,092.90). Also, insider Margaret Snowdon bought 30,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.97 ($39,200.27).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

