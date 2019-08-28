Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 17th

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Xinyuan Real Estate has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

XIN opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $355.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $609.44 million for the quarter.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.