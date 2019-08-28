Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Xerox has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Xerox has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xerox to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of Xerox stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,102,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.74. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

XRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

