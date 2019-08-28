Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 27.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 67,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.41. 534,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,124. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $100,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicola Rossi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $83,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,840. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

