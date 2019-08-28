W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Insider William J. Williford Purchases 10,000 Shares

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) insider William J. Williford bought 10,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W&T Offshore stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,778. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.99.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on W&T Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on W&T Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 17.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 35.2% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.