Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Workiva to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Workiva news, Director Brigid A. Bonner purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,578. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $1,158,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 235,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,640,197.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 782,038 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,138 over the last three months. 18.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 22.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,432,000 after buying an additional 637,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the second quarter worth approximately $32,808,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Workiva in the second quarter worth approximately $23,628,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 15.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,135,000 after buying an additional 349,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Workiva by 422.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,885,000 after buying an additional 248,911 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.27. 38,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,970. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 0.96. Workiva has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $73.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

