Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Workday from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.88.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $188.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of -154.39 and a beta of 1.54. Workday has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $226.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.01, for a total value of $290,626.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total value of $57,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 756,292 shares of company stock worth $154,605,671 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

