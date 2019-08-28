Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $286,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 18,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 59,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.83. 9,816,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,915,392. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.47. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $915.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.86%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.