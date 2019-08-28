WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Announces $0.14 — Dividend

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of AGGY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.76. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $52.78.

