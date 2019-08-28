WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) to Issue $0.28 — Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

NYSEARCA DHS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.18. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,629. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25. WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $74.07.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

