WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) to Issue $0.28 — Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.
NYSEARCA DHS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.18. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,629. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25. WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $74.07.
About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund
