WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AGZD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.63. 542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,489. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.