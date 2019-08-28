WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.26

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ EMCB traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.69. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $74.18.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.